National and foreign media criticize the Dutch national team after the painful elimination in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The Dutch made it a legendary game against Argentina on Friday night thanks to Wout Weghorst, but national coach Louis van Gaal’s side lost the straw in a series of penalties.

“With the elimination, the third period Van Gaal-Orange ended in farce”, writes The telegraph. “The national coach and the internationals failed badly in this contaminated World Cup in Qatar. Orange: came anonymously, left anonymously and no one realizes that the most boring World Cup team took the lead. plane home.”

As in the rest of the World Cup, the Netherlands didn’t make a good impression against Argentina and were down 0-2 with twenty minutes to go. It was thanks to substitute Weghorst and a special free kick variant that the Orange forced an extension in the final phase. In the series of penalties, the Netherlands could no longer overcome the misses of Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis.

“Netherlands-Argentina was total football madness,” writes by Volkskrant on the bizarre course of the match. “After a masterclass from maestro Lionel Messi, FC Tikkie Breed transformed into FC Attack in a battered, opportunistic and effective position: 2-2, including a fascinating and fabulous extra time. Maximum tension. Penalties. And yet lost.”

In fact, all the media conclude that the World Cup for Orange ended in disappointment. “The incredible final phase against Argentina, the team’s brilliant goal against the United States, these are undeniable highlights. But above all, disappointment will soon dominate. Apart from the last twenty minutes against the ‘Argentina, the game has often been too mediocre,” he added. writing. A D.

Louis van Gaal’s world title dream turned out to be an illusion loyalty. “The fairy tale of Lionel Messi, his brilliant career crowned with a world title at 35, will live on. That of Orange and their coach Louis van Gaal was blown from the penalty spot after a show at the Lusail stadium. .”

The Argentinian players immediately taunted the Orange players after the decisive penalty. Photo: Getty Images

International media: “It was a real lunatic asylum”

The Argentinian media mainly focuses on their own team’s performance and less on the Dutch national team. The newspaper Profile speaks of the “best game so far” of the World Cup, even if the referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz distributed no less than eighteen yellow cards (including coaching) at the Lusail stadium.

Ole there is also a lack of praise for the attitude of national coach Lionel Scaloni’s team. “United, committed, sometimes moving. They are all there, they all go to the extreme and beyond. They all run.

In England, much attention is paid to hostilities on the ground. “The Argentine players stopped their own party to taunt the heartbroken Dutch. There was no love in that quarter-final game,” wrote BBC Sports. The Guardian speaks of a “insane asylum”.

The Belgian guy Sporza underlined the disappointment in the Dutch camp, where the world title was dreamed of in advance. “The Dutch disappointment was palpable from Qatar to Amsterdam. The game led by conductor Frenkie de Jong: too good. The boys went back and forth as prescribed by the Dutch school, but did nothing obtained.”

“The Netherlands were more concerned with preventing a goal than participating in the game,” the Portuguese sports newspaper also writes. A bola. “It was only after the 2-2 that the Netherlands started playing football and they ironically succeeded when they started playing in a different system.”

