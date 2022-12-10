Van Gaal says goodbye to Orange for the third time without a trophy
Louis van Gaal failed to make the Dutch national team world champions. After three mediocre group games and a victory over the United States in the round of 16, Orange stumbled again on penalties against Argentina, the two-time world champion who also held the national football team out of the World Cup final after penalties eight years ago. .
For the third time, Van Gaal says goodbye to Orange without a big prize. The national coach could not bring his team to the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea. He won the 2014 World Final in Brazil, where Orange finished third against all odds.
He wanted to improve this performance in Qatar. Everything had to make way for this one goal, the world title. Van Gaal even hid for a long time that he suffered from an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He did not want to distract his internationals. During training camps, he therefore only went to the hospital late at night for treatment, when his players were already in bed.
Shocked internationals messaged Van Gaal when they learned he was sick. They all received the same response via WhatsApp: make sure you become world champion. The national coach wanted to be in the minds of the players. He calls it “imagining”. If you believe in something, you can achieve it.
Van Gaal created a lot of clarity on the way to the World Cup. The system of play with three central defenders and two full-backs quickly imposed itself. According to the national coach, this is the only way for Orange to have a chance against the best teams in the world. During the final round in Qatar, he regularly let Orange play against. A beauty award for Van Gaal is now just a consolation prize.
“We can get it over with,” Van Gaal said of Orange’s chances at the World Cup in Qatar. Not the best players, but the best team often succeeds, he says. Orange started the World Cup with a difficult victory against Senegal (2-0). This was followed by a disappointing draw against Ecuador (1-1) and a sober victory over the already eliminated Qatar (2-0).
The round of 16 victory over the United States (3-1) offered some hope. Memphis Depay, who had not started the tournament in good shape, made himself heard. Andries Noppert has completed his selection as the first goalkeeper. Now the World Cup will really start, Van Gaal said of the quarter-final against Argentina. Not knowing that the end was near.
The Dutch played a hopeless game against Argentina for a long time, until Van Gaal made a successful substitution and saw Wout Weghorst score twice. It went wrong on penalties. Still. With Van Gaal, the World Cup in Qatar loses a national coach on strike. The former Ajax, FC Barcelona, AZ, Bayern Munich and Manchester United manager is likely to retire. “But you never know, he said. Maybe there will be an offer I don’t want to refuse.”
