December 4, 2021 – Former Vitesse and PSV goalkeeper Eloy Room has signed for two seasons with his club Columbus Crew in the United States. The Curacao international announced it on Twitter on Saturday.





“I’m happy to report that I will stay here for years to come. Let’s win more games together,” wrote the closing post, which won the cup with the Arnhem squad in 2017. The Nijmegen native s ‘is already crowned American champion in the Major League last year with his club.

Room has defended Columbus Crew’s goal 59 times so far. “We are very happy that Eloy continues to be part of Columbus Crew for the next two seasons,” said Tim Bezbatchenko, club president and general manager. “Since joining us, he has not only performed well on the pitch, but has also proven his worth as an experienced player and leader in the dressing room.”

Last spring, Room was linked with a return to Vitesse, after goalkeeper Remko Pasveer announced he would be leaving GelreDome. However, there has been no reunion with the current Eredivisie number six and Pasveer has signed with Ajax.