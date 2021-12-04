In June, the city council unanimously demanded that a “structural financial solution” be found to keep the ferry in Sluiskil. “The long term is completely ignored by the alderman,” explains George Meij of VVD Terneuzen. With this, the politician refers to the lack of determination: “In addition to the province and municipality of Terneuzen, Rijkswaterstaat, North Sea Port and the business community would also make a financial contribution. No attempt was even made. ”

In 2025

Alderman van Assche admits that there was no active search for parties to share the costs: “The Rijkswaterstaat has indicated that it does not want to give any more money. We took no further action to request a financial contribution. This means that after 2025 there appears to be new uncertainty about the ferry’s continued existence. Van Asschie: “Next, we want to reconsider whether everything is still done safely, especially given the age of the volunteers who navigate the ferry. “

The ferry itself is also quite old now. There appears to be no financial option for maintenance issues. Not to mention the purchase of a new ferry. Meij doesn’t hope there are any other motives behind it: “If the board doesn’t want a new ship built, they have to be honest about it as well.”

This is a message from go-rtv