Would you like to see special homes when you go on vacation? Then take a look at one of these special homes in this article. Chances are, there is something you really like – we’ve selected a Complete World Tour for you, so start saving now.

In some of these unique homes you can look inside or even spend a few days.

1. Maison Keret

We thought we would start small. Maybe you are ready to downsize? It is almost impossible to go smaller with this house by architect Jakub Szczęsny. The house in Warsaw is only four feet tall at its widest point. It bears the name of the writer Etgar Keret who received visitors in the house.

2. Toilet house

Yes, the bathroom can be very inspiring! Just look at this house in Suwon, South Korea. Jack Sim had it designed in honor of his World Toilet Organization.

3. House of beer cans

Have a beer? To make your house so special, you need to get rid of a lot of beers before you have enough cans to decorate the house. To admire this one, you have to be in Houston, Texas.

4. Steel house

Also in Texas you have to be for this steel house. With over 100 kilograms of steel, this is a beautiful piece of construction by Robert Bruno.

5. Hobbit House

No need to go to New Zealand to see a Hobbit House anymore. You can find this lovely home in Washington on Airbnb and even stay overnight there.

6. Palace of the Bubbles

In Rotterdam we have cubes, and in Cannes (France) they have bubbles. The peculiarity of this bubble palace are the ten suites, each decorated by a different artist.

7. Transparent house

You don’t need to go inside if you want to see what the inside looks like. You can even take a peek at the top floor from below. If you are in Tokyo this is a great sight to add to your list.

8. Headington Shark

We thought that this should not be missing from the list of special houses, because the house itself is actually very ordinary. The placement of this surreal shark makes the ‘boring’ townhouse in Oxford, England, a sudden tourist destination.



