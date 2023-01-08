Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has cancer
Duran Duran will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday along with Eminem, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton, among others. Taylor was absent from the ceremony in Los Angeles. It had to do with his illness, he explained in a letter that singer Simon Le Bon read on stage.
The 61-year-old musician was diagnosed with advanced cancer four years ago, he writes. Although Andy feels “good” and his current situation is not life-threatening, it is too difficult for him to come to the ceremony. “Despite the excellent efforts of my team, I have to be honest: I would go beyond my limits, both physically and mentally.”
Simon had to swallow his tears while reading the letter, he says Los Angeles Times. “It’s horrible to find out that someone in our family won’t be here very long. It’s absolutely horrible. We love Andy very much. I’m not going to stand here crying because I think it would be inappropriate. But so I feel.”
Duran Duran was founded in 1978. A year later Andy joined the band. The guitarist scored big hits with the band like “Girls On Film”, “Rio” and “Hungry Like The Wolf”. He left the group in 1986, but returned in 2001 for a few years.
