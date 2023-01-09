You Really Want To See These Movies About Broken Friendships

Hacked in October 2003(Jesse Eisenberg), a student who has just been dumped by his girlfriend, uses Harvard University’s computer system to create a site that contains a database of all the girls on campus. It shows two photos side by side and asks users to vote for the prettiest. He named the site. It was an instant success: the information spread like wildfire and the site went viral, destroying the entire Harvard system and sparking controversy on campus. Mark is accused of willfully violating security, women’s rights and privacy. Yet, that’s when Facebook was born. Soon after, Mark created, which spread on all the screens of Harvard, then in the great universities of the United States, before spreading all over the world… This revolutionary invention was however to be at the origin of some fierce conflicts. For example, one of the most important social networks of the 21st century was diametrically opposed to the friendships of its creator.

“The Social Network” came out in 2010 and doesn’t just tell the story of Facebook’s origins. The film, directed by David Fincher, shines a light on the drama and betrayal that took place behind the scenes between those involved in the creation of the social network from the earliest days. What ultimately emerges in “The Social Network” is the feud between Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and his friend and Facebook co-founder, Edward Saverin (Andrew Garfield). A dispute that even brings them to court to decide who owns what in the company and how the profits should be divided.