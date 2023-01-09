You Really Want To See These Movies About Broken Friendships

In Inisherin, a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the friends for life Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson) hits a stalemate when Colm suddenly decides to end their friendship. Padraic falls completely out of the blue and can handle the situation Do not accept. With the help of his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and Dominic (Barry Keoghan), a troubled young islander, he does everything he can to rekindle the friendship. But Padraic’s frantic efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve. When Colm finally has a desperate ultimatum States, events escalate.
“The Banshees of Inisherin”, a drama directed by Martin McDonagh, to be seen in cinemas since Wednesday 4 January. The film had its world premiere on Venice Film Festival 2022where it won the Best Screenplay award.
The Social Network (2010)
Hacked in October 2003 Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg), a student who has just been dumped by his girlfriend, uses Harvard University’s computer system to create a site that contains a database of all the girls on campus. It shows two photos side by side and asks users to vote for the prettiest. He named the site FaceMash. It was an instant success: the information spread like wildfire and the site went viral, destroying the entire Harvard system and sparking controversy on campus. Mark is accused of willfully violating security, women’s rights and privacy. Yet, that’s when Facebook was born. Soon after, Mark created lefacebook.com, which spread on all the screens of Harvard, then in the great universities of the United States, before spreading all over the world… This revolutionary invention was however to be at the origin of some fierce conflicts. For example, one of the most important social networks of the 21st century was diametrically opposed to the friendships of its creator.
“The Social Network” came out in 2010 and doesn’t just tell the story of Facebook’s origins. The film, directed by David Fincher, shines a light on the drama and betrayal that took place behind the scenes between those involved in the creation of the social network from the earliest days. What ultimately emerges in “The Social Network” is the feud between Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and his friend and Facebook co-founder, Edward Saverin (Andrew Garfield). A dispute that even brings them to court to decide who owns what in the company and how the profits should be divided.
Wooded (tom hank) always has the happiness and well-being of its owner, Andy, ranked first. He always jumped into the breach for him without hesitation. But the arrival of Fork, a new toy, jeopardizes their friendship. This is the beginning of a great adventure and an extraordinary journey for Woody and his friends. The cowboy will discover how big the world can be for a toy…
“Toy Story 3” was all about saying goodbye to a family member, but “Toy Story 4” takes you through what it’s like to see an important friendship come to an end. This is what happens with Woody and Buzz at the end of the film. The farewell between the two best friends is very emotional, especially for people who have become attached to the duo since the first film. In this animated film directed by Josh Cooley and released in 2019, we witness how good friends suddenly all become one. take another direction.
Youngs’ life Gordie Lachance (Wil Wheaton) is quite carefree, until he is suddenly marked by an unusual event. In the summer of 1959, a teenager mysteriously disappears in Oregon. Gordie and his friends, Chris (River Phoenix), Teddy (Corey Feldman) and Vern (Jerry O’Connell), soon discover that he died because hit by a trainand decides to look at his body inside bunch. For Gordie and his three friends, it’s the weirdest and most exciting adventure of their lives.
The comedy-drama “Stand By Me” was directed by Rob Rainer and released in 1986. The film tells the story of three childhood friends who learn a lot about themselves and their mutual friendships learn. The boys are only 12 years old and are therefore in the midst of a search for their identity. When they return from their adventure, the three friends have their first steps into adulthood and nothing will be as before.