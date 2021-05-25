The Ford Ranger Raptor – the most robust variant of Europe’s best-selling pickup – is now also available in a new special edition. To ensure exclusivity, the new Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition is produced in limited numbers. The Special Edition enhances the pickup’s towering look with additional styling accents such as racing stripes and red detailing.

a

This special edition is one of the heroes of The Good, the Bad and the Bad-RSE – a new action film inspired by Ford’s Spaghetti Western. The film shows the new Ranger Raptor Special Edition and its high speed off-road capabilities. The Ranger Wolftrak, Stormtrak and the rally-inspired MS-RT are also featured in the film.

The Ranger Raptor was developed by Ford Performance as the ultimate Ford Ranger. This version has a very solid chassis, modified suspension and tires and a high performance EcoBlue diesel engine, for true off-road enthusiasts looking for thrills.

The Ranger Raptor Special Edition can be seen at select Dutch Ford dealers from Q1 2022.

In addition to the choice of Performance Blue, Conquer Gray and Frozen White body colors, the Ranger Raptor Special Edition also includes two matte black racing stripes with contrasting red lines on the hood, roof, sides, rear fenders and crate cover. This further underlines the performance character of the pickup.

Rounding out the racing stripes, the front tow hooks are in red, while the wide wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, door handles and the iconic Ford grille have a matte black finish for an even more appearance. imposing than the standard Ranger Raptor.

The crew cab interior is even sportier on the Ranger Raptor Special Edition thanks to specific red stitching on the steering wheel, dashboard and door trim. Standard grained leather seats are designed for comfort and support on rough terrain and on the highway. In addition, the Raceway Gray dashboard, which is only available for the special edition, also offers more exclusivity.

As a special edition, the Ranger Raptor also features the unique Ford Performance chassis. It’s optimized for high-speed off-road driving (where allowed) and offers both a 150mm wider track and an extra 51mm of ride height above the Ranger XLT.

The Raptor suspension has aluminum double wishbones at the front wheels, while the rear axle uses multi-link suspension. FOX shocks with position sensitive damping are also standard and adjust damping to different conditions. General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires provide maximum grip on soft surfaces.

The Ranger Raptor Special Edition is powered by the 2.0-liter EcoBlue twin-turbo diesel engine with 157 kW (213 hp) with 500 Nm of torque. The responsive 10-speed automatic transmission is also available in the Ford Mustang and the Ranger’s big brother, the iconic F-150. The unique terrain management system can handle many types of terrain and driving situations. Baja Mode – named after the famous Baja 1000 Desert Rally – delivers optimal off-road performance.

In the new Ford movie The Good, the Bad and the Bad-RSE, the Ranger Raptor Special Edition dodges enemy bandits in a town in the Old West. He is helped in this by other Ranger models. The film has multiple references to iconic Western films and was shot on an actual Spaghetti Western set in Spain. Of course, the jumps and drifts from the original Ranger Raptor intro video, which has been viewed over five million times, is featured in this movie as well.

Related