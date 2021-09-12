A Bitcoin (PTC) A node is a computer that communicates with other computers and shares important information. Such nodes are very important for the Bitcoin network. These nodes make a copy of the entire blockchain and verify every transaction in the network.

Germany Home Port

According to the data analysis company Bitnotes Now, for the first time in history, there are more such nodes in Germany than in the United States.

There are about 10,000 active bitcoin nodes worldwide. Of these, 1,833 are now in Germany and 1,821 in the United States. The Netherlands performed well with 389 points and is in fifth place. This is definitely a special development because the United States is the largest country in terms of population.

It is not yet known exactly where and by whom these nodes are used. It may be a large number of entertainers setting up their own terminal in a garage, but they can also be great players Crypto exchanges.

Setting up a node in Germany is obviously very attractive. It also raises the presumption that Germany is seen as a safe haven for coders.

Moreover, recent political developments in the United States may have contributed to the rise of bitcoin nodes in Germany. Apparently, the US government has not been popular in the crypto community recently due to its implementation of some Betting And activities.

In addition, the banking sector, as a major competitor to the crypto world, is very efficient in spreading politicians in the country.

The political climate in Europe is very loose. The banking sector has very little power here, and the population in general is far less wary of government.

All of these things may have contributed to the shift of Bitcoin nodes to Germany. However, this is a positive development for the Bitcoin network. Germany, as the largest home base, undoubtedly offers greater stability and security.