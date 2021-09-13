Cameras hanging at Iran’s nuclear facilities may continue to operate for some time. Iran on Sunday reaffirmed its commitment to Rafael Crozi, chairman of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which oversees Iran’s nuclear activities. The memory cards in the cameras were in danger of being stored for later analysis and urgently needed to be replaced – Iran has long refused to do so. But on Sunday, the country agreed to avoid a diplomatic crisis.

The IAEA released two statements last week accusing Iran of interfering with the work of the Nuclear Monitoring Committee. For example, Iran is said to have still failed to clear traces of uranium found by the IAEA earlier this year in various places not mentioned as enriching uranium. The company will ban the replacement of memory cards in cameras.

IAEA oversees Iran’s nuclear facilities The country signed a 2015 nuclear deal with the United States. Through this agreement, the United States agreed to lift sanctions on Iran, in return for blocking Iran’s nuclear activities. As former US President Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and announced new sanctions, Iran formally ignored the deals.

No access to images



Since the beginning of this year, Iran has banned the IAEA from conducting unannounced inspections. Images made by cameras are one of the few ways in which more information can be gathered from nuclear reactors. However, the nuclear company does not have direct access to the films; They are stored in Iran, and the images will only be handed over to the IAEA if the renewed nuclear deal between the United States and Iran ends.

Negotiations on a new nuclear deal began last April, but have largely stalled since the inauguration of Iran’s new president, Ibrahim Raisi. Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Bollahyan said last week that it could take another two or three months for the new government to resume talks. US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen responded that time had passed and that American patience was ‘not infinite’.

The meeting of the IAEA panel, which includes the 35 countries where the nuclear deal will be discussed, begins today. It is sensational that some Western countries are pushing for a resolution criticizing Iran’s position, a move that could further hurt diplomatic relations.

