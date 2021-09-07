According to the researchers, this effect can be used even better. Another 10% increase in contributions to open source projects would increase 0.4% to 0.6% of GDP. Moreover, these investments will lead to 600 new start-ups.

Requires more organization

Apart from investments, researchers point out that many more things need to be done to achieve this. For example, they recommend the creation of an EU grant network of open source program offices, among other things, to stimulate the consumption, creation and use of open source technology offices. Such a program office provides method and organization in open source projects. Researchers say they are critical to the success of open source adoption in companies such as Google and start-ups.

The European Commission should develop a clear open source policy and make it part of the current framework for European policy.

Using open source software last year helps reduce corporate dependence (vendor locking). Thus European companies can gain more control over their own technology stock and data.