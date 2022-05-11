Yesterday Electronic Arts announced that its Fifa games will no longer be called Fifa from July 2023, but EA Sports FC. The agreement between football organization Fifa and EA will expire. In terms of game modes and content, nothing will change according to the publisher. “Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and Volta Football will all be there.” The names of clubs and players must also be kept.

In a statement told Fifa that as a result the organization is reaching out to “big game publishers, media companies and investors”. This should result in a brand new Fifa game due out in 2024.

Before that, however, there must be several football games that are already in production right now. For example, in the third quarter of this year, a game based on the World Cup in Qatar, which will be held in November and December of this year, is expected to be released. It has also developed a game based on the Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

According to Fifa Director Gianni Infantino, the company’s football games will be “the only real authentic games bearing the Fifa name and the best games for football players and fans. The Fifa name is the only world and original title. Fifa 23, Fifa 24, Fifa 25 and Fifa 26, and so on – the Fifa name is constant, lasts forever and remains the best.”