Newey not yet reassured: “We can’t say that it suits us well”

Max Verstappen recorded its second consecutive victory last weekend. After Imola, the Dutchman also won convincingly in Miami. Yet Red Bull designer Adrian Newey is anything but confident.

In the F1 Nation Podcast the Briton says the outside world is currently a little too enthusiastic about the status of Red Bull and the RB18. The past has taught him that caution is important. “As you could see it was so close again. You can’t say it suits us well because last year we also had several dominant wins and then all of a sudden the race has been very different after that. We can no longer rest on our laurels.”

Newey about Miami

About the new circuit in Miami, Newey had this to say: “It’s a really tough track because the asphalt is very different. The way the tires held up on this surface was different from what we saw in the first four races. a lot to learn, but the red flags made it difficult because no one could really do long runs.”

Red Bull

Red Bull’s start to 2022 has been anything but successful, with two breakdowns from Max Verstappen and one from Sergio Perez† The hole with Charles Leclerc had already risen to 46 points for Verstappen. Since Imola, however, Red Bull has been on a roll. Verstappen has now booked two straight wins, clearing Leclerc of just 19 points. Red Bull itself is away with Ferrari also a great poem. The next test will follow in Spain.