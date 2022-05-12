US law to legalize abortion fails in parliament | Abroad

As expected, opposition from the Republican opposition proved too strong. In addition to the 50 Republican senators, the most conservative Democratic senator also voted against.

With the bill, the Democrats wanted to enshrine the right to abortion. They fear a decision from the US Supreme Court in the coming weeks.

A leaked draft ruling revealed that the majority of conservative chief justices want to end the landmark Roe v. Wade almost 50 years ago, which enshrined the right to abortion. If this also becomes the court’s final decision, it will now be up to the US states themselves to determine whether abortion is permitted. Republican states are already banning or severely restricting the right.

Legal

A majority of Americans believe that abortion should remain legal in all or most circumstances. Democrats hope the lost vote in the Senate will mobilize abortion rights advocates ahead of the November legislative elections.

In an initial response, President Biden condemned the Republican blockade “at a time when women’s constitutional rights are under unprecedented attack, and it goes against the will of the majority of the American people.” He hopes that after the elections there will be a majority in the Senate, so that the bill can still be passed.