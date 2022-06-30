In addition to Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo would also make a move to Hollywood. The Australian McLaren driver would be The Hollywood Reporter namely becoming an executive producer of a scripted series on the Hulu streaming platform.

It’s not yet clear if there’s still a starring role for Ricciardo himself, as there are few details on the scripting series yet. There’s a good reason for that: the Hulu streaming platform is still looking for writers for this series and its development is at an “early stage”.

However, this series of scenarios would last approximately half an hour and would take place in the world of Formula 1. According to The Hollywood Reporter In any case, Ricciardo will be the executive producer of this series. The bad news for Dutch fans of the honey badger is that Hulu is only available in the US and Japan.

Last year some drivers joked about a possible series for Ricciardo, who Mercedes driver George Russell then ‘Following the Ricciardos‘ would call. The Australian himself already knew for sure that he would one day do something with television. “Whether of his own free will or not, I don’t know. There aren’t many real personalities in the sport, but I’m a real one,” joked the pilot.

Read also: Apple confirms Formula 1 film, Hamilton becomes co-producer

The news follows shortly after it was announced that Lewis Hamilton would also be involved in a Hollywood project. The seven-time world champion is teaming up with Apple for a Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt. Hamilton will co-produce the film about a “star driver who returns from retirement to take on the sport’s titans alongside a rookie.”

This film should then be on Apple TV+, although there are stories that the production team wants to show the film in theaters first. This would be a period of about thirty to sixty days. It is not yet known when the film will go into production.