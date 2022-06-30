fans of dunes will have to wait a little longer to find out how the adventures on the planet Arrakis continue. Warner Bros. The photos have the release date of Dune: part two namely postponed for one month, until November 17, 2023.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary have adjusted their blockbuster movie release schedules for years to come. One of the most significant changes is that the sequel to dunes not October 20, 2023, but November 17, 2023 in the United States. An exact release date has yet to be announced for Belgium, but it will likely be Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Dune: part two will be released at the same time as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Trolls 3†

Zendaya

What exactly can we expect from Dune: part two is currently unknown. Director Denis Villeneuve previously announced that actress Zendaya (Chani) would have a major role in the sequel, along with several other characters.

“We tried to get into dunes closest to the experience of Paul (played by Timothée Chalamet, red.) stay. In the second film I then have time to develop characters who are now somewhat left out. This is already the theory. I hope it will work,” he said.

New Cast Members

Turn further Dune: part two also certainly Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem back. Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken will be added to the cast of the sequel.