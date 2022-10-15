“Fixing broken items instead of throwing them away is even more important in times of high prices”

The goal of International Repair Day and Repair Café Middelburg is to reduce the ever-growing mountain of waste by not throwing away broken appliances and utensils, but by making them again and reusing them. It’s better for the environment, but for the Repair Café in Middelburg, the second objective is just as important: to help people who are in financial difficulty.

“There are just a lot of people who can’t just buy a new coffee maker or a new vacuum cleaner,” says Zeutzen. And especially in these times of inflation and high sales, this is very important, because sometimes heartbreaking cases arise. “Some people have tears in their eyes when they bring something in, afraid it can’t be fixed.”

But that only makes the job all the more important, says Zeutzen. “If you were able to help someone again and they leave with a big smile on their face, that gives a lot of satisfaction. That’s why you do it!”

One of the customers who just walked in is Emma Bianci. She has a microwave that no longer works properly. “If you set the temperature, it’s supposed to keep it at that temperature.” She hopes the DIY repairmen at the Repair Café can fix the problem. “I’ve heard good stories about it in my area, that’s why I’m here now!”

