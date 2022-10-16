Commission of Inquiry prosecutes Trump over Capitol attack
On January 6, 2021, outraged Trump supporters stormed into the House of Representatives in Washington DC to block Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s election victory. Five people were killed and hundreds were injured.
Here’s how it went that day:
Was it a preconceived plan?
The big question after that was: how could it have gone so wrong? But also: was it a demonstration that went wrong or was it a preconceived plan?
A special parliamentary commission of inquiry went to investigate. The role of former President Trump was also examined. Nine members of Congress and a team of investigators took over a thousand statements and collected 140,000 documents about the assault.
Trump watched TV and did nothing
The committee held several public hearings. The image that emerged was that Trump mostly watched television when his supporters stormed the Capitol.
About 15 minutes after delivering his infamous speech urging his supporters to move to the Capitol, Trump was reportedly aware that things were spiraling out of control in that same Capitol. Yet he did nothing for hours.
Newly released footage also showed the leaders of parliament having to flee on January 6, desperately calling on Trump’s justice and defense ministers.
Trump will ignore the call
“Trump will ignore this call to testify,” US correspondent Erik Mouthaan said. “As it does in all inquiries into the attack on parliament.”
This committee is now finishing the job quickly. “Because there is a good chance that the Republicans will get a majority in parliament in January. They promise then to stop this investigation.”
“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”