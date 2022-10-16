“I’m very satisfied,” she said on Saturday after qualifying for the second World Cup. “I really got back to my level from Rio, the level from my first Olympics,” Thorsdottir referred to Rio 2016, where she finished ninth in the all-around final. “Of course, there are still things here and there that could be improved. But at least I have already exceeded the level I had in Tokyo last year.”

“I’m curious where this will take me internationally and I can’t wait to be there. It’s been a while,” laughs Thorsdottir, who competed in his last international competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

After a long break, Thorsdottir decided more than six months ago to continue his career. In the World Cup qualifiers, she competed in an all-around for the first time. “Before Tokyo, I had problems with my ankles and because of that I had to adjust my schedule. I didn’t expect to be able to come back with those ankles this way. I’m very happy about that.”

“I also rediscovered the passion and the pleasure of gymnastics,” says Thorsdottir, who has been training with the men in Rotterdam since January. “In competitions, I always fall back on my ‘old self’, but it’s the one with a new jacket around it. A new touch. I’m happy to be back, partly because of the coaches,” says- she.

However, on Friday evening, doubts also arose. “Due to upgrades to my program, I put a bit more load on my ankles and shins. Last week everything went well, but Friday was just the last straw. I I was in so much pain. For a moment I thought ‘oh, how am I doing this Saturday Thanks to a mixture of physio, ice baths, painkillers and the adrenaline I felt. I wanted to do this race anyway. Sure, there was a bit of pain here and there, but it wasn’t as intense as Friday.”

“The World Cup is very soon and it is important to keep it under control in the coming period,” explains the gymnast. “Next week we have a camp, where the physio is also every day. With him, I hope to make a good plan on the way to the World Cup, so that I will be in good shape there.”

The World Gymnastics Championships will take place in Liverpool, UK from October 29 to November 6.