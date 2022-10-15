Apple’s second US store forms union

Once again, employees of an Apple Store in the United States have chosen to unionize. Employees at an Oklahoma City store voted to join the union, becoming the second Apple Store to have a union. In June, a store in Townson, Maryland preceded them.

Apple discourages union membership in the United States The company said in a statement that “the open, direct and collaborative relationship we have with our valued team members is the best way to provide a great experience for our customers and our teams”. The tech company also offers a good salary and great benefits.

This week, Apple showed its distaste for unions. The company has introduced higher fees for outdoor tuition and health care for all of its staff at US Apple Stores. Only Townson employees can claim this. According to Apple, this can only be done after negotiations between the company and the union.

Unions have recently gained a foothold in several large US corporations. For example, several distribution centers of the Amazon online store and branches of the Starbucks coffee chain have already joined a union. For years, union membership in the country has been declining, but unions are regaining their say. The fact that President Joe Biden is a supporter of unions may also contribute.

In the United States, union membership is regulated by company site. There, a union is then in charge and all employees in that location are automatically represented by that union.