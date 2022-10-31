After six victories in a row, the women of Hockeyclub Groningen suffered their first defeat on Sunday. Orange-Rouge was too strong in Eindhoven with 3-1. Groningen’s men went unbeaten for the third time in a row.

Groningen coach Julian Steen resigned himself to defeat against Oranje-Rood, who played in the Dutch big league last season. “We deserved to lose. Orange-Red is the best team we have played against.”

After an equal first and second quarter, the home team was the strongest team after the break. In the third quarter Oranje-Rood made it 2-0 and in the fourth quarter the 3-0 also fell. Three minutes before the end, Adriënne van Noort did something for Groningen, but it was no longer exciting.

Men

Groningen’s men started the competition badly and failed to score a goal after four games. A draw and a win followed and also on Sunday coach Joost Wevers’ team won. Zoetermeer were beaten 4-1 at Harener Holt.

After an even start, Groningen took control of the game in the second quarter. This resulted in a basket from Victor Idema and a striking corner from Lennart Schuur.

In the third quarter, Zoetermeer put the pressure on the home side and scored the deserved connecting goal. Groningen then took over and Wessel Idema (on a pass from Daan de Sevaux) and Schuur (penalty corner) ensured victory for Groningen.

Wevers is pleased that the results have been good in recent weeks. ,,At the beginning of the season, we were too dominant, so we pushed the opponent far back and had little space in his circle and left too much space ourselves. We now accept that the opponent has a little more the ball. It makes it easier for us to score and give less,” Wevers said.