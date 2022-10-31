Raimond and Saskia emigrate to Austria, we follow them closely and publish an article every month on OldambtNu.nl.

Friend opts for the rougher work, where there used to be garages and now studios come, the metal has to be removed from the walls in order to place the window frames. Everything is inflected by him. The radiators are removed, the walls plastered and whitewashed and a plan is drawn up for the construction of the new staircase. Saskia is on the second floor smoothing the walls where a wall broke.

Raimond still has his job in the Netherlands but is working from Austria this week. It’s hard to be busy with apartments in addition to work. Raimond is also busy sorting out building permits this week and on top of all the fuss he still manages to get us some fried eggs.

Music and chants can be heard throughout the building. While I blanch, what Saskia said some time ago is palpable; “time seems to stand still here sometimes”. The day starts early, you start and do what you have to do, there is no time pressure. There is a plan, but when things don’t go as planned, things have to change. They don’t make a fuss about it but are looking for a solution, another way. Flexible thinking and approach.

It’s been against you for a while and you don’t see it anymore? Then there are always fun things to do in between, like choosing wallpaper, colors, furniture to take your mind off things, before seeing how it’s going to go. And I can imagine how beautiful it will be. Each room has its own colors and atmosphere. The whole will radiate peace and space. In the garden each guest has enough space and privacy.

After two days of odd jobs (“it’s really the holidays now!” say Saskia and Raimond) we leave for surrounding villages like Arnoldstein from where we can go to the three countries of Italy, Slovenia and Austria. There is a train station 500 meters from the house, the connections are good.

We spend a day in Villach, in the beautiful Alt-stadt, but also in the modern shopping center Atrio, enjoy a snack and a drink on the terraces, stroll through the beautiful city. It is striking how tidy it is everywhere, not only in the countryside but also in the city. His daughter Nadine also comes temporarily to Austria between jobs. With Raimond, Saskia and Nadine, we eat Flammkuchen in a typical Austrian café with lace curtains, red/white checkered carpets and wood… lots of wood and a bit of kitsch. And of course Aperol spritz, the drink from Italy.

This week we got a taste of life in Austria. We really appreciated the welcome and friendliness. Eating together, doing chores and nice conversations. Respect how they approach it. With “Groningen” sobriety “as ‘t nait ken like ‘t mot, den mot ‘t mor like ‘t ken” (excuse Raimond, that’s probably the Twente side too) and hard work, they realize their dream small in small steps. Raimond and Saskia: Thank you!

To be continued…

