Sometimes a house passes Foundation that you won’t let go. It may be that the interior scares you so much but still looks like some kind of disaster tourist. And sometimes it’s a special building that catches the eye. This home is a special gem in every way.

The house we found, or the interior, may be very to your liking, but you may also find it disgusting. Either way, it remains a very special object to look at.

Specifications: this is a rental house and only for a maximum period of one year. Cost? 7500 euros per month and a single deposit of 15,000 euros.

The huge living room/kitchen with extremely high ceilings.

High ceilings

The living room is huge! High ceilings, stairs in the bedroom, huge sofa and dining table. Large green plants dress up the space nicely, then those incredibly cool beams on the ceiling. We have to laugh a little about the nursing pillow on the couch, which of course is upside down.

Large wooden shutters completely close the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The large wooden shutters of the windows completely close them from floor to ceiling. But fortunately they can also be opened for additional lighting in the house.

Can you spot the upside down nursing pad?

The space just once more from above where you can see how high the ceilings are and how beautiful the beams are.

Cozy corners

Once at the top of the stairs, you will come across very cozy nooks. This way, a huge room with high ceilings remains cozy. From a loft, you can admire the canal.

The beams continue in the bathroom, where they create a special atmosphere. With the elegant design, it always has a luxurious look.

A bedroom should of course not be missing here. From this part of the house you also look at the huge space in the middle of the house. So all the pieces are actually connected to each other. On the rental website de Funda you will find more photos of this incredible building.

