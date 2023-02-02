Fiat Panda must make way for Alfa Romeo Tonale

A major change is underway at Stellantis’ Pomigliano plant in Italy, where the group builds all Alfa Romeo Tonale and Fiat Pandas. Stellantis doubles the number of teams for the production of the Alfa Romeo, at the expense of the capacity of the Panda. It does this to meet the expected demand for the Tonal.

The Tonal Alfa Romeo it is doing well and to meet expected demand from the United States, the brand is increasing the production capacity of its crossover to 400 cars per day. It does this by taking some of the capacity from the Fiat Panda. The Panda is the only other model built at the Pomigliano factory in Italy. This factory works as a team and now two teams will work instead of one on the Tonale, and one less on the Panda. The Panda and the Tonale are not made in other factories.

The main reason for Tonale’s capacity expansion is the imminent start of US deliveries of the Italian crossover. The Alfa Romeo will be launched there – only as a plug-in – in the second quarter. However, the number of Tonales that can be built is limited: the Italians only receive 35,000 battery packs per year from China’s CATL, which produces the batteries.

Tone-on-tone twins

Not only for the Tonale, but also for the Dodge the Hornet gives way to the Fiat Panda. It is a Tonale-based crossover from the American brand, which plans to sell 40,000 units a year in the United States. Over 35,000 copies of the Tonale have been ordered worldwide to date. In 2022, the Pomigliano factory has built some 20,000 Tonales, in addition to 145,000 Pandas. In 2023, the production should be much higher, since it is necessary to build 400 Tonales per day alone. The 1,600 factory employees who were allowed to go on leave during the past period can therefore return to work, reports Automotive News Europe. The exact size of the Tonale and Hornet’s production capacity on an annual basis remains uncertain.