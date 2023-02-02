Leiden University was founded on February 8, 1575. This makes it the oldest university in the Netherlands. For some time now, the city museum no longer charges an entrance fee on this day (just like on October 3, for example). Visitors can enter for free.

On this occasion, De Lakenhal has concocted a special program focusing on art and science. A number of scientists were asked to explain their favorite object in the museum that day.

Program

Eight scientists will speak at the following times:

10:30 a.m. Corrie van Maris (art history);

11 a.m. Vincent Icke (theoretical astronomy);

11:15 a.m. Corrie van Maris (art history);

11:30 a.m. Frans Snik (astronomy);

12:00 Jaap de Jong (journalism and new media);

12:15 Frans Snik (astronomy);

12:30 Olga van Marion (Dutch language and culture);

1:00 p.m. Jaap de Jong (journalism and new media);

1:15 p.m. Carolien Stolte (story):

1:30 p.m. Olga van Marion (Dutch language and culture);

2.oo Carolien Stolte (story);

2:30 p.m. Jos van den Broek (scientific communication);

3 p.m. Jos van den Broek (scientific communication);

3:15 pm Liesbeth van Vliet (medical, neurological and medical psychology);

3:30 p.m. Jos van den Broek (scientific communication).

Engraving

Museum visitors can also take part in an engraving workshop on Wednesday 8 February. This workshop will be given continuously between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in the so-called open workshop.

Etching is an ancient technique of intaglio printing. Etching uses a printing plate in which small grooves hold the ink. Normally the etching is done with a metal plate and acid, so a chemical reaction occurs. De Lakenhal opts for a slightly easier and safer variant: the drypoint technique.

Two days later, on Friday February 10, there will be another Lakenhal Laat. The museum is open every second Friday of the month in the evening. In view of Valentine’s Day, the theme this time is ‘Sent of roses and moonshine’. There are lectures and workshops by perfume experts, tours in which perfume is central and artist Iemke van Dijk teaches visitors how to draw noses.

More information: www.lakenhal.nl