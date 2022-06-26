Few people know: the 112 emergency center can also be reached by SMS and app

“Just a free tip from me,” tweeter Michael wrote to his followers in late May this year. “SMS ‘register’ to 112. This way you enable the fact that you can text 112 in an emergency.”

Handy, he thought, if you can’t speak out loud during a burglary, for example, you can always contact the emergency services. His supporters were also happy. After sending such a first SMS, you will receive a message asking if you want to confirm the registration. You can do this again by returning “sign an agreement”.

What’s annoying is that you really have to start by sending the word ‘register’. If you write anything else (“Help!”), you will receive a message that you should call 112 in the case of the north. So, first text “sign up”.