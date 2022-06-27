Xbox Game Bar Insider build shows if your PC supports DirectStorage

In the latest Insider build of Xbox Game Bar for Windows, you can see whether your PC supports Microsoft’s DirectStorage†

The information is displayed in the settings, under “Game features”. Under “DirectStorage” you can see if the GPU and Windows version supports all functions of DirectStorage. Below is an overview of the disk drives in the computer and which of them are NVME SSDs.

To try out the Insider builds of Game Bar, you’ll need the Xbox Insider Hub app, available for download from the Microsoft Store. A Microsoft account is required for this. In Insider Hub, click Previews -> Windows Gaming, then click “Join”. Then update the Xbox Game Bar app in the Store and you’ll have the latest beta version.

Microsoft’s DirectStorage has been making headlines more often lately. With this DirectX 12 API, much faster in-game loading times can be achieved. The API was already on Xbox Series X/S consoles and is now coming to Windows 10 and 11. Nvidia and AMD have their own implementations of DirectStorage (RTX I/O and SmartAccess Storage, respectively). The first game to use the DirectStorage API, Forspoken, is due out in October.



The new DirectStorage information in the Xbox Game Bar

Source:

Gamer on PC