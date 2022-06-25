PlayStation Plus games already show an expiration date | New

who laughed Eurogamer† Currently, Shadow Warrior 3 for the PlayStation 4 and Syberia for the PlayStation 3 are in the “last chance to play” category. Some games that are not yet in this category already have an expiration date. This concerns the following games:

NBA 2K22 – August 31, 2022

WRC 10 – 31 August 2022

Red Dead Redemption 2 – September 20, 2022

Red Dead Redemption – October 17, 2022

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare – October 17, 2022

Sony has indicated in the past that it will continuously update games and provide timely notification when a game leaves the service. So now they’re adding action to their word.

The renewed PlayStation Plus has been released in Europe since last week and offers three different subscription forms. Essential (8.99 euros per month, 24.99 euros per quarter or 59.99 euros per year) is more or less the PlayStation Plus as it is now and gives access to online games and a few free games per month .

With Extra (13.99 euros per month, 39.99 euros per quarter or 99.99 euros per year), you will also receive various PS4 and PS5 games, although new PlayStation exclusives will not appear immediately. Premium (16.99 euros per month, 49.99 euros per quarter or 119.99 euros per year) finally contains all kinds of classic PlayStation games and a number of “game trials”, or demos.