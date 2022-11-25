Fans welcome Wales-Iran World Cup with rainbow colours
Until now, the organization has not tolerated wearing rainbow colors on the field. For example, fans who came to the stadium with hats or shirts or bracelets of those colors were summoned to change them. There were also threats of expulsion from Qatar if fans wore those colors once inside the stadium.
Colors on all grounds
At Wales’ first game against the USA, many fans stopped by with hats in rainbow colours. “We have received assurances from FIFA that rainbow colored caps and flags will be permitted in stadiums. All stadiums have been informed,” the Football Association of Wales wrote.
A lot needs to be done about content promoting exposure during this World Cup. The Netherlands, Germany, England, Wales, Belgium, Switzerland and Denmark captains wanted to play in Qatar with a special Onlove captain’s armband. But FIFA announced at the last minute that the move would be punished with a yellow card. Subsequently, these countries withdrew the plan.
Ministers with the band OneLove
However they openly criticized FIFA’s decision. In a pre-match photo, the German team collectively put a hand over their mouth in protest before their match against Japan.
Apart from the Qatari authorities, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also come under fire after criticizing the European nations’ critical approach. So did the German interior minister and later the Belgian foreign minister Next to Infantino in the stands, OneLove band around the arm. Whether our Sports Minister Connie Helder will be on the field with such a band on Tuesday is debatable. Not yet known.
