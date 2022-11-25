A lot needs to be done about content promoting exposure during this World Cup. The Netherlands, Germany, England, Wales, Belgium, Switzerland and Denmark captains wanted to play in Qatar with a special Onlove captain’s armband. But FIFA announced at the last minute that the move would be punished with a yellow card. Subsequently, these countries withdrew the plan.

Ministers with the band OneLove

However they openly criticized FIFA’s decision. In a pre-match photo, the German team collectively put a hand over their mouth in protest before their match against Japan.

Apart from the Qatari authorities, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also come under fire after criticizing the European nations’ critical approach. So did the German interior minister and later the Belgian foreign minister Next to Infantino in the stands, OneLove band around the arm. Whether our Sports Minister Connie Helder will be on the field with such a band on Tuesday is debatable. Not yet known.