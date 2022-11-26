It gives parliament access to secret contingency plans should the euro collapse

Neither the House of Representatives nor the Finance Ministry wanted to give more details about what kind of venue it would be. Ministry officials are advising Gok not to comment on any press queries.

No electronic devices

In the same advisory, MPs are not allowed to carry electronic devices, to prevent them from taking pictures of documents or recording information, thereby preventing smuggling.

They are allowed to take notes, but they must hand them over to the clerk who keeps them safe. If the material is handled during a – of course closed – meeting, Notes are taken from safe. After the meeting they must return to the clerk’s office.

With the help of DNB

No agreement has been reached on how long MPs can view the information. Incidentally, Parliament cannot even see the full footage, but only a summary made by the ministry with the help of the Dutch Central Bank (DNB).

These are programs that were developed around the financial crisis that started in 2008. It started in the US but spread to the EU when Greece defaulted on its debts.