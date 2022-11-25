24 nov 2022 om 16:24Update: 8 uur geleden

Black Friday officially starts on Friday. Although the Dutch were willing to spend more money in November than a month earlier, making big purchases was still a bridge. Will that image also have an impact on the shopping field? “It’s an exciting time, not just for stores, but also for consumers,” says Thuiswinkel.org Branch Director Marlene Den Ham.

Black Friday came from America a few years ago. The event is less popular now than it was in previous years, although there have been more stalls with prizes in the Netherlands in recent years. out A study The branch organization INretail did last month at the request of NU.nl, and it appears that many stores are planning to offer lower discounts this year.

It remains to be seen whether shoppers will go without a bargain this year. However, credit insurer Atratius expects sales to be more disappointing this year than last year.

Den Ham still doesn’t believe it. “People still want to buy their Sinterklaas and Christmas gifts. Now that they have less money to spend, people can expect a good deal during Black Friday.”

Entrepreneur Den Ham said he approves of the film. “People will buy something if it’s a good deal, and they were looking for it anyway. What we’re already seeing is consumers making more purchases for smaller amounts.” But big purchases still seem rare.

Is the Netherlands putting its hand on the purse strings?

According to Statistics Netherlands, most people hold their wallets when it comes to big expenses. A spokesperson for INretail agrees. “That’s how it happens when consumer confidence is low.”

He doubts big discounts during Black Friday will change that. “For example, a new car or a kitchen is a big purchase. If you have the money for it, you need it and you need to spend your money.”

If sales disappoint during Black Friday, Atratius hopes this will pay off for bargain hunters. Items not sold this year will be further discounted at the beginning of next year.

