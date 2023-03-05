Experts on new F1 season: ‘Red Bull looks very strong’

Test days last week went well for Red Bull, and less so for the rivals. “Red Bull Racing is fast,” Calf says. “Behind that you have Ferrari and Mercedes, but at the moment Aston Martin is probably the third team ahead of Mercedes. There is no position behind it.”

Aston Martin’s well-prepared start to the new season was shown in today’s free practice sessions, where Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso set the second fastest time in the first session ahead of Verstappen and was fastest in second practice. .

Beitske Visser saw Red Bull stand out during the testing days. Visser is a driver in the W-Series, where he finished second last year. “I’m excited about qualifying tomorrow,” says Visser. “We’ll really see how each team has come out of the winter break. We’ve already seen something in testing, but you still don’t know exactly who’s driving what kind of stuff after those test days.”