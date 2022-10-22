Every minute counts, according to the CPR Heart Rate Now app, but the app doesn’t seem designed to help you quickly

Jasper van Kuijk

Pieter Jouke: ‘Would you please take a look at the heart rate app now? Can you be called as a civilian first aider to resuscitate people? I’ve been ripped off twice this week and twice I’ve been raced around like a car. Also, I was directed to an AED, one of those resuscitation devices, when we already had one. I wanted to be with the victim in time. It literally took minutes. I’m so excited now.

Jasper: ‘I’m going to dive into this, maybe I need you.’

PJ: ‘That’s good, let me know!’

Jasper: “Okay, when I look at the reviews, more people are dissatisfied with the app. Some say they are directed to an AED first, but then you have to manually enter the address yourself from the location of CPR. Separated. Only I don’t see all that myself, because I have to create an account to access the app and it requires a CPR diploma. I don’t have that. Do you remember how it went with the resuscitation, if it is correct to enter these addresses and if you can perhaps opt for walking or driving?

PJ: “Maybe, but I really don’t remember. You will receive a message and you will then have to respond quickly. You should actually be able to play test alarms in order to learn how to work with navigation.

Jasper: ‘Wait a minute: you sign up and then have no idea what will happen if you have to resuscitate someone?’

PC: “Yes.”

Jasper: ‘Yayks, it’s not okay. A good suggestion that you should be able to practice. Then you know what the steps are, what instructions you will receive and what choices you will have to make.

PJ: “Yeah, because right now you’re having a huge adrenaline rush and then you’re having some sort of tube vision.”

Jasper: ‘Exactly. We should really look at the interface for this moment. Should I pretend I have a heart attack around the corner?

PJ: ‘Haha, only if I can really shock your heart.’

Jasper: ‘Maybe we should find something else. This app is technically well done, with data links and all, but they seem to have forgotten the human side. How to give people the right information in such a stressful situation and let them make choices. Maybe with a very clear and stress-resistant interface, let people indicate whether they already have an AED or not, better direct them to the right address and let users practice. Hartslagnu says on its own website that when every minute counts, quick help is vital, but that’s not how the app really seems designed. It would be a shame if people gave up because of that.

PJ: Yes, or die. But it is also a kind of stall.

