Dongen municipality to remove inverted flags

The municipality will one of these days remove the inverted flags that are attached to various streetlights.

Political posters, flags, signs in public spaces and on municipal property

In a message, the Municipality of Dongen explains its policy regarding posters, flags, signs in public spaces and on municipal property: “Everyone in Dongen is not allowed to enter public space and municipal buildings and properties without permission to use the municipality for the deployment of promotion and communication Posters, flags, signs and other means of expressing opinions or soliciting publicity of actions or events may not be affixed on municipal property. Therefore, the inverted flags that have been attached to streetlights lately will be removed one of these days. This implements general policy. It may also avoid potentially dangerous situations for road users. road. In this autumn period, there is a risk that the flags will come loose due to a combination of heavy rainfall and strong winds”, according to the a municipality.