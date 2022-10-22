Voorburgs Dagblad | Plenty of space for youngsters at the RGC sports club

Golf is becoming increasingly popular with young people in Rijswijk. Students are also increasingly finding their way to the Rijswijk golf course. RGC enthusiastically presented its association to the new sports alderwoman Larissa Bentvelzen. She is on an introductory tour to the sports associations in Rijswijk and was positively surprised by these developments. Hans Krul, the president of the RGC and the manager of Bob Boy welcomed her warmly this week in their clubhouse.

RGC is seeing its membership change, with many older people quitting, but many new talents coming in. RGC therefore offers free membership for children up to the age of 13. It is striking to note that many students are active within the association. There are also suitable tariffs for them. The club have indicated they have concerns about the future with the current developments. Will people still have money to exercise?

Larissa Bentvelzen: “I am impressed with their activities. Glad to hear that so many teams are successful in the competition. Congratulations also for their sustainability policy. As one of the few golf clubs in the Netherlands, they have obtained their geo-certification for three years now. demonstrate that the whole complex can be operated in a sustainable way. And yes, I certainly share their concerns, the costs, among other things, of operation are increasing enormously, which s “applies to virtually all sports associations in the Netherlands. The accessibility of sport is under pressure and that is something we do not want! As a municipality, we are also busy exploring possibilities for support “. RGC celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

