Every Archewell project (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) is coming to Netflix

Among Netflix’s biggest overall deals, none have made global headlines that the Archewell Productions deal did when it was announced by Netflix. Here’s an ongoing look at each upcoming project on Netflix with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were first announced in September 2020 that they had signed a global production deal with Netflix with the new production company. Some sources said she was offered $ 100 million in exchange for the deal.

The couple had a turbulent few years after leaving the royal family to retire from the royal spotlight (also: It will be the Megxit. Appointed).

Archewell-site (which also describes the couple’s efforts outside of Netflix), states that Archewell “will use the power of storytelling to embrace our common humanity and our duty of truth through a compassionate lens.”

However, Obama’s deal with Netflix through his own production company, Higher Ground Productions, has drawn similar criticism, as it has become incredibly prolific for Netflix with 17 projects currently released or in development.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix projects

Heart of Invictus

Type: Documentary series

First of all Announced April 2021In Heart of Invictus It will be the first title to come out of a withdrawal agreement.

For those who are ignorant What are Invictus games?It’s the equivalent of the Olympic Games, but for the injured. Prince Harry was the founder of the international sporting event in 2014.

The documentary series follows athletes training for the next round of competitions currently postponed to 2022 in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Behind the documentary series are Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasgara (EvelyneIn white helmetsIn Virunga)

pearl

Type: Animated series

This new cartoon series is directed by the famous Amanda Renda DC Super Hero Girls In noisy house.

The series follows a 12-year-old girl who embarks on heroic adventures inspired by the most powerful women in history.

Along with the announcement of the animated series, Megan released a statement saying:

“Like many girls her age, our heroine, Pearl, is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome the challenges of everyday life. I’m delighted that Archewell Productions, in partnership with the powerful platform Netflix and these amazing producers, brings you a new animated series that celebrates the extraordinary of women throughout history. David Furnish and I were thrilled to present this special series and I’m thrilled to announce it today. “

Rumors of the Duchess of Cambridge documentary

US Weekly (or US Magazine as it is sometimes called) reported in mid-August 2021 that Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle were talking about “working together” on the Netflix project.

Of course, nothing has yet been confirmed about this film with a grain of salt, but they report that the couple look forward to working on a documentary that “highlights Kate’s philanthropic work and the tremendous impact it has on. ‘she got with her philanthropic work “.

The project is very similar to the 2020 version of to be who followed First Lady Michelle Obama on her tour of the United States to release her book.

Are you looking forward to Archewell Productions’ next series of titles on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.