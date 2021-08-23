Every Archewell project (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) is coming to Netflix

Among Netflix’s biggest overall deals, none of the deals with Archewell Productions made headlines when they were announced by Netflix. Here’s an ongoing look at each upcoming project on Netflix with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced in September 2020 that they had signed a global production deal with Netflix with the new production company. Some sources said she got $ 100 million for the deal.

The couple struggled to retire from the royal spotlight a few years after leaving the Royal Family (also: It will be Megaxit. Eye).

Archewell-site (which also describes the couple’s efforts outside of Netflix), states that Archewell “will use the power of storytelling to embrace our common humanity and our duty of truth through a compassionate lens.”

However, Obama’s deal with Netflix through his production company, Higher Ground Productions, has received similar criticism and has become incredibly prolific for Netflix with 17 projects currently released or in development.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix projects

Heart of Invictus

Type: Documentary series

First of all Announced April 2021in a Heart of Invictus This will be the first obligation to come out of the Withdrawal Agreement.

For those who are ignorant What are Invictus games?It’s the equivalent of the Olympics, but it’s for the injured. Prince Harry is the founder of the 2014 international sporting event.

The documentary series follows athletes training for the next round of competitions, currently postponed to 2022, in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The documentary series is directed by Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasgara (Evelynein a white helmetsin a Virunga)

pearl

Type: Animated series





The new animated series directed by Amanda Randa DC Super Hero Girls in a noisy house.

The series revolves around a 12-year-old girl who embarks on heroic adventures inspired by the most powerful women in history.

Along with the announcement of the animated series, Megan released a statement saying:

“Like many girls her age, our heroine, Pearl, is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome the challenges of everyday life. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, in partnership with the powerful platform Netflix and these amazing producers, brings you a new animated series that celebrates extraordinary women. Throughout history. David Furnish and I are delighted to present this special series and are delighted to announce it today. “

Documentary rumors about the Duchess of Cambridge

US Weekly (or US Magazine as it is sometimes called) reported in mid-August 2021 that Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle were talking about “working together” on a Netflix project.

Of course, nothing has yet been confirmed about this film with a grain of salt, but they report that the couple are eager to work on a documentary that “shines a light on Kate’s philanthropy and the huge impact she is having. eu “. She got on with her charity work.

The project is very similar to the 2020 version of to be who followed First Lady Michelle Obama on her tour of the United States to release her book.

Are you looking forward to the next batch of Archewell Productions titles on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.