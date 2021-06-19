EU lifts travel restrictions for US travelers

(CNN) – This summer, American travelers will finally be allowed to visit Europe again.

The European Union’s governing body has recommended that the bloc lift restrictions on non-essential travel from 14 countries, including the United States, a move that would make it easier for visitors to these destinations to vacation by Europe.

In a statement announced on Friday, the European Council said member states should “gradually lift travel restrictions at the external borders” for residents of the following countries: Albania, Australia, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Republic of North Macedonia, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and United States, United States and China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity.

The UK was visibly absent from the list, which will be reviewed every two weeks.

According to the European Council, the countries were selected on the basis of specifications related to “the epidemiological situation and the overall response to COVID-19, as well as the reliability of the information and data sources available”.

The Council also indicated that reciprocity should be taken into account on a case-by-case basis.

While some countries, such as Greece and Spain, already allow fully vaccinated U.S. travelers and / or those who test negative for PCR, or meet other special entry requirements, this recommendation means Americans will be allowed to travel within the 27 member states of the European Union.

However, each Member State will have the option of imposing additional requirements, such as a mandatory quarantine period, negative PCR tests or a vaccination certificate.

The news comes more than a year after the ban on non-essential travel from America to the European Union.

Currently, entry to America is denied to non-US citizens who have recently visited the European Union or the United Kingdom.

American travelers made more than 36 million trips to Europe in 2019, but data from the European Travel Commission suggests that number fell to 6.6 million last year.

Europe has even seen international arrivals 70% in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Top photo: Passengers at Frankfurt Airport in Germany look at a destination sign indicating canceled flights to America on March 12, 2020. Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images.)