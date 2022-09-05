EU has low confidence in Iran nuclear deal – media

ABM

Monday, September 5, 2022

The European Union has little faith in a new nuclear deal with Iran. The news agency Bloomberg made the report on Monday based on statements by the EU’s current High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell.

“I’m less confident today than I was 28 hours ago,” Borrell said in Brussels on Monday. If the parties don’t move toward each other, “the whole process suffers.”

If the goal is to get a deal done quickly, that’s not going to happen,” the top diplomat said.

The United States, the European Union and other powers have been negotiating with Iran for more than a year to renew the 2015 nuclear deal. Such a deal could lower oil prices, allowing Iran to ramp up production again. Speculation about an imminent deal has recently put pressure on oil prices.

Borrell’s comments echo those of the US State Department, which said last week that Iran’s response to the latest EU proposal was “unconstructive”.

