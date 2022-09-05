Studying Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics Simultaneously: What’s the Use?
Like Amalia, Nathalie de Beer studies politics, psychology, law and economics in Amsterdam. Especially for this he moves from America to the Netherlands and steps into the third year. “I’m very happy with my choice, it’s a great course,” says 21-year-old student Eddy Nl.
The zeitgeist
He chose PPLE keeping his future in mind. “Modern society is increasingly globalized and everything is interconnected. I think this study fits well with the current zeitgeist.”
Or not multiple fields together? “I think it’s a good combination,” says Natalie. “In the real world, these separate themes are also interrelated. For example, I’m interested in seeing how psychology and economics affect each other. It’s more interesting than one or the other.”
Also, as a student you also choose your own specialization. “I chose politics, so 50 percent of my teaching is about that now.” After PPLE she plans to do her Masters.
Cross-sectional studies
Over the years, more and more ‘cross-disciplinary’ studies have emerged. In 2012, the counter was still 13, and last year it was already 35. This is evident from the umbrella organization of universities in the Netherlands.
An abundance of cross-sectional studies is not necessarily a bad thing, says education historian Peter Slaman. “A bachelor’s degree like this is good for doubting young people. You don’t know what your career will be like at eighteen,” he tells EditiNL.
A little bit of everything
But there are disadvantages to such a study. “You’re not tried and tested within a field’s research system. You know a little bit about everything.” You can’t be an expert in other courses like medicine.”
On the other hand, the advantage is that you have a lot of jobs where knowing a little bit about everything is very useful. “Think about working in public administration, but entrepreneurship in the cultural sector.”
International
Natalie is very happy to be studying at the University of Amsterdam. “It’s a great place. I have classmates from all over the world, which makes talking about topics like politics and economics extra interesting. Everyone sees it from their own perspective. It makes the conversations unique.”
He had already seen Amalia recently. “We haven’t met yet, but I expect it will. It’s not that big of a course.”
