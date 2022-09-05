A little bit of everything

But there are disadvantages to such a study. “You’re not tried and tested within a field’s research system. You know a little bit about everything.” You can’t be an expert in other courses like medicine.”

On the other hand, the advantage is that you have a lot of jobs where knowing a little bit about everything is very useful. “Think about working in public administration, but entrepreneurship in the cultural sector.”

International

Natalie is very happy to be studying at the University of Amsterdam. “It’s a great place. I have classmates from all over the world, which makes talking about topics like politics and economics extra interesting. Everyone sees it from their own perspective. It makes the conversations unique.”

He had already seen Amalia recently. “We haven’t met yet, but I expect it will. It’s not that big of a course.”