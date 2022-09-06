Cars are becoming smarter and taking tasks out of the hands of drivers. It is important to know what technological developments are coming to the province of Noord-Holland and what their impact is on infrastructure. That’s why Vice President Jeroen Olthof (Mobility and Accessibility) and Nissan North America Innovation Director Marten Sierhuis will sign the collaboration agreement on September 6, 2022 in California.

By testing on the nation’s roads, Nissan gains insight into the performance and impact of developed systems. In this way, the province is informed in good time about developments that can ensure that we travel smarter, cleaner and safer in North Holland, now and in the future.

Test on real road

Provincial roads are ideal for newly developed technologies such as Driver assistance systems To be tested in practice. This is because different types of traffic use it, including cyclists and pedestrians, and there are junctions, roundabouts and traffic lights. A great testing situation for US-based Nissan. It allows the province to explore how new vehicle technology and data can be used for smart traffic management, reducing CO2 emissions and improving road safety. What tests and information Nissan and the province will conduct and share with each other will be described in more detail in the coming months.

The province should work with other car manufacturers and companies to prepare well for the future.

Collaborative results

The province has been working with Nissan since 2013. This cooperation will continue till December 2025, with the signing of this agreement. In recent years, this collaboration has yielded many insights. It’s good to know that the province of North Holland places a lot of importance on internet security and privacy. For example, by sharing video images from vehicles, it was investigated whether the provincial traffic control center could respond to incidents quickly and adequately. Sharing this information has a positive effect on security and accessibility. Research has also been conducted on specific Dutch traffic situations where (future) self-driving cars are difficult to identify; For example places with cyclists. The sensors of these smart cars are sensitive to situations where the sensor’s view is blocked in a certain direction, such as roundabouts or unclear intersections, where there is no complete field of view. See more? Watch the video.

Dutch trade mission to California

The cooperation agreement will be signed during a trade visit to California organized by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 120 Dutch companies and public institutions are participating in the trade mission, which is linked to Her Majesty Queen Máxima’s economic mission visit to the United States, where urban areas are high on the agenda in addition to climate change, energy transition and health, smart and clean mobility. The visit will take place from Tuesday 6 to Friday 9 September in San Francisco and Silicon Valley (California) and Austin and Houston (Texas). During her visit, which runs from Tuesday 6 to Friday 10 September, Queen Máxima will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinmacher. Minister of Health, Welfare and Sports Ernst Kuypers, Minister of Education, Culture and Science Robert Dijkgraaf and State Secretary Heijnen of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management will participate in the visit.

House The province of North Holland operates in a sustainable, accessible, livable and innovative province.

