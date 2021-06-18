Electro World Hagedoorn on Keizersgracht moves to the center of Meppel. “An emotional decision, but we long for more space”

Electro World Hagedoorn is moving from Keizersgracht to Synagogestraat 10. Owners Erwin Troost and Gerko Kwant hope to open their doors there in October.

Due to the move, the last physical store in Keizersgracht will disappear. In 1983, the Hagedoorn family created the boutique sur l’eau, a unique location on the edge of the center. The building has now become too small for the successful specialty store: “The additional space in the new store is practical. Business is going well and the store is full, ”says Erwin Troost.



“Pain in our hearts”



According to co-owner Erwin Troost, 51, it was a tough and moving decision: “Of course we’re sorry to leave here. At the age of 19, I started working in the store myself. After thirty years, it is with a heavy heart that I bid farewell to the Keizersgracht building. But we are going to a nice place, where we will probably have more visitors. ”



The owners are eager to open the doors of Synagogestraat 10, but before that, the dots still need to be put on the i. “I have just returned from the new building. Much remains to be done: from demolition work to furnishings. But we are already looking forward to the opening in October. We can’t wait, ”said Erwin Troost.



Blankenstein



The company also bought a space in the industrial area of ​​Blankenstein. “From there the store can be stocked. An additional advantage: access to a larger technical space. Our technicians have enough space there to carry out repairs, ”explains Troost.



Electro World Hagedoorn hopes to open the new store in October. Until then, the Keizersgracht store will be maintained.

