Preliminary design Vogelwijk and Raadsherenbuurt adjusted: more space and more greenery

The Vogelwijk gets a new sewage system. (Photo: Municipality of Leiden).

In the fall, the municipality will start work in the Vogelwijk and the Raadsherenbuurt. The changes to the preliminary design have now been released. Via doemee.leiden.nl, those involved can respond to the plans until Sunday, June 27.

Last year the municipality announced that it would replace the sewage system in the Vogelwijk and Raadsherenbuurt. In October, residents had the opportunity to react to the first plans of the municipality. This resulted in the modified preliminary design.

Raadsheerbuurt.

Vogelwijk.

Because the streets must be opened for the replacement of the sewage system, there is the possibility of immediately renewing the streets and sidewalks. For example, special attention is paid to widths: some streets are designed for one-way traffic. Residents have reacted to this with mixed feelings so far. They are happy with the space in these streets. However, there is also a fear of more people on the other streets, which reduces the safety of cyclists. The sidewalks could also remain wider than planned by the municipality.

Durability

The municipality is installing a separate sewage system in the neighborhoods, as are the plans for the Professorenwijk-Oost. This means that there are two tubes, which ensures that the dirty and clean water is no longer mixed. In this way, only dirty water needs to be purified. Clean rainwater goes directly to surface water. In addition, a new drainage system will be installed, which will prevent mold in and around the foundations. Thanks to these climate-oriented measures, the municipality ultimately wants to waste less clean water.

There is also room for more greenery in the plans. There should be as many trees as possible. There will also be new trees. This greenery is not only intended for visibility, but should also better retain groundwater in the face of climate change.

Currently, residents and stakeholders fr react on the modified preliminary draft. This is possible until Sunday June 27. The municipality then takes the ideas into account to possibly present the final design. Work is due to start next fall.

