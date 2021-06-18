Preliminary design Vogelwijk and Raadsherenbuurt adjusted: more space and more greenery

Sat. Jun 19th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Electro World Hagedoorn on Keizersgracht moves to the center of Meppel. "An emotional decision, but we long for more space" Electro World Hagedoorn on Keizersgracht moves to the center of Meppel. “An emotional decision, but we long for more space” 2 min read

Electro World Hagedoorn on Keizersgracht moves to the center of Meppel. “An emotional decision, but we long for more space”

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 46
Scientists breathe new life into 250-year-old fungal spores Scientists breathe new life into 250-year-old fungal spores 4 min read

Scientists breathe new life into 250-year-old fungal spores

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 58
Orange now wants to grow in the tournament Orange now wants to grow in the tournament 2 min read

Orange now wants to grow in the tournament

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 68
Gered Gereedschap Groningen in urgent search of a new space Gered Gereedschap Groningen in urgent search of a new space 1 min read

Gered Gereedschap Groningen in urgent search of a new space

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 63
Summary proceedings against the Ministry of Education, Science and Culture Summary proceedings against the Ministry of Education, Science and Culture 2 min read

Summary proceedings against the Ministry of Education, Science and Culture

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 110
China back in space, but tensions with US make cooperation difficult China back in space, but tensions with US make cooperation difficult 2 min read

China back in space, but tensions with US make cooperation difficult

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 102

You may have missed

NVIDIA Shield TV gets Google TV-like functionality via update NVIDIA Shield TV gets Google TV-like functionality via update 2 min read

NVIDIA Shield TV gets Google TV-like functionality via update

Maggie Benson 40 mins ago 46
Preliminary design Vogelwijk and Raadsherenbuurt adjusted: more space and more greenery Preliminary design Vogelwijk and Raadsherenbuurt adjusted: more space and more greenery 2 min read

Preliminary design Vogelwijk and Raadsherenbuurt adjusted: more space and more greenery

Phil Schwartz 43 mins ago 18
Coach Osaka: "She's not doing this for herself, she's worried" | sport Coach Osaka: “She’s not doing this for herself, she’s worried” | sport 1 min read

Coach Osaka: “She’s not doing this for herself, she’s worried” | sport

Queenie Bell 44 mins ago 14
Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Newspaper Comes After Raid with Extra Large Circulation | Abroad Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Newspaper Comes After Raid with Extra Large Circulation | Abroad 2 min read

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Newspaper Comes After Raid with Extra Large Circulation | Abroad

Harold Manning 47 mins ago 18