Microsoft is organizing an international competition on Excel. The competition revolves around financial modeling, which Microsoft sees as an esport. Eight different participants from eight different countries have been invited to this tournament, and these Excel wizards will compete against each other on June 8th.

You read that correctly, Excel is now officially an esport. For some time now, the Microsoft Office program has been organizing a fanatic competition in which participants compete to solve very complex cases in Excel. The Financial Modeling World Cup: Multiplayer Battle pits eight of the best Excel users in head-to-head competition.

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/msexcel/status/1400829702667915277?s=20

The competition can be followed live via a live stream on the Financial Modeling World Cup YouTube channel. After the competition, the created files will be shared with the viewers, so that they can also watch what has been done and learn something from it.

Finally, participants must present their detailed case to a group of experts and answer various questions about their approach to the problem. The group of experts is made up of the American Adam Callens and the Australian Danielle Stein Fairhurst, two veterans recognized by Microsoft in the field.

Embedded content: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kMaLZna07s

The list of candidates is very diverse. For example, Andrew Ngai from UK, Anup Agarwal from India and Michael Jarman from Canada are big favorites. In fact, Ngai is currently considered the second best user of the program in the world. But also John Lim from New Zealand and Jeff Heng Siang Tan from Malaysia are among the top 10 in the world in this field.

The list is completed by Jason Webber, the current African champion, Stéphanie Annerose from the United States and Gabriela Strój from Poland. The latter two are the only women participating in the tournament. Current world champion Diarmuid Early and the only Dutchman in the top 10, Willem Gerritsen, will not take part in the tournament.