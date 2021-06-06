1. What can we expect in the coming period?

For more than a year there were several preparatory sessions and last month also a review of the reconstruction of the aircraft at the Gilze-Rijen military base. The background treatment begins tomorrow. “The process is therefore entering a new phase,” explains journalist Rik Konijnenbelt, who is monitoring the case for RTL Nieuws.

“This is an opportunity for the only suspect who is represented by lawyers to defend himself. It is time for answers and they must come from this suspect. Procedural matters will be discussed on Monday. From Tuesday this will be on the contents … really a Missile Buk that shot down flight MH17? What was the firing location? And what was the exact role of the four suspects?

The research dossier comprises over 40,000 pages. That’s over a hundred files. The file also contains references to thousands of media files such as photos, videos, and websites.