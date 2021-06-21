Efficient use of space in the home

Sometimes we need to effectively manage the space we have at home. Sometimes you have more stuff than you think or, say, extra stuff for a hobby or for work. All of these things must of course all have a nice place in the house. There are countless tips on the internet on how you can efficiently use the space you have available. They are all in one place in this blog.

Several pieces of furniture in one

Especially in student houses, we see that several pieces of furniture are used in one. For example, you can place a loft bed with a built-in desk underneath, or you can use that extra space as storage space. This way you can quickly lose a lot more stuff under your bed! Another option to save space is to buy a sofa bed instead of a normal sofa. You can then unfold the sofa if someone is staying at home, so you don’t need the extra space for an extra bed.

buffets

buffets are an ideal solution for storing a lot of things. Often times, people don’t think about this option when looking for a layout for their home. However, such a cabinet is perfect for storing all kinds of things. Buffet cabinets often consist of several parts. The lower part are often doors or drawers in which you can store electronics or paperwork, for example.

The upper part of the sideboards is usually made of glass doors. For example, you can place all glassware or crockery in it. This saves space in the kitchen which you can use to store stock.

Small variants of important furniture

What can also save a lot of space, of course, is placing smaller pieces of furniture. This way you can use several small coffee tables instead of one large coffee table side tables drop off. Today we see that it is fashionable to combine different small side tables of different heights. You can slide the side tables one under the other to save space. If visitors come, you can spread out the side tables and together you still have a large table area.

If you only live with two people, you can also take a smaller sofa in combination with a 1-seater sofa, for example. A sofa is easier to move, making it easier to use the space you have. Another option is to take a sofa which has storage space in the living area.