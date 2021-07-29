Dutch robotic arm arrives at ISS space station

The European Robotic Arm (ERA) will help space laboratory residents with all kinds of tasks in the years to come, including spacewalks, inspections and science experiments. It can even bypass the outer wall of the ISS.

The 11-meter-long robotic arm was launched last Wednesday from the Baykonur space base in Kazakhstan. The capsule that is to bring the ERA to the ISS suffered engine problems in orbit around the Earth. In addition, the system with which the capsule must dock to the ISS has weakened. For four days it was exciting to know if everything was going to be okay, but it worked. The ship is due to arrive at the ISS with the robotic arm around 3:25 p.m. Dutch time.

ERA is linked to a new Russian extension of the ISS, the Nauka (Science) module.