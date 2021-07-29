Thu. Jul 29th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Dutch robotic arm arrives at ISS space station Dutch robotic arm arrives at ISS space station 1 min read

Dutch robotic arm arrives at ISS space station

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 81
Masterpieces! Summers Door: week 2 program Masterpieces! Summers Door: week 2 program 2 min read

Masterpieces! Summers Door: week 2 program

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 52
SpaceX and Blue Origin face competition from ... Porsche! SpaceX and Blue Origin face competition from … Porsche! 2 min read

SpaceX and Blue Origin face competition from … Porsche!

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 82
'Kromo' does not want to give up 100, but can no longer reach the top on that number ‘Kromo’ does not want to give up 100, but can no longer reach the top on that number 2 min read

‘Kromo’ does not want to give up 100, but can no longer reach the top on that number

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 61
Lucasfilms hires deepfake maker who fixed Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian Lucasfilms hires deepfake maker who fixed Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian 2 min read

Lucasfilms hires deepfake maker who fixed Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 80
Crowdfunding campaign to renovate the consistory hall of the Lutheran Church Successful Lutheran Church crowdfunding campaign, renovation of the Consistory room started 2 min read

Successful Lutheran Church crowdfunding campaign, renovation of the Consistory room started

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 110

You may have missed

Verstappen verwerpt claims over agressieve rijstijl: "Ik gaf Hamilton de ruimte" Verstappen dismisses aggressive driving style claims: “I gave Hamilton space” 2 min read

Verstappen dismisses aggressive driving style claims: “I gave Hamilton space”

Phil Schwartz 59 mins ago 20
The press tell the Netherlands to wait for another American team The press tell the Netherlands to wait for another American team 3 min read

The press tell the Netherlands to wait for another American team

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 21
Russian module with European robotic arm linked to the ISS: "It was exciting" Russian module with European robotic arm linked to the ISS: “It was exciting” 1 min read

Russian module with European robotic arm linked to the ISS: “It was exciting”

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 26
Charges against Russian journalist "useful tool" for the Kremlin Charges against Russian journalist “useful tool” for the Kremlin 1 min read

Charges against Russian journalist “useful tool” for the Kremlin

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 19