Masterpieces! Summers Door: week 2 program

A lot of people are staying at home this year, but what then? Masterpieces! Once again this year, a varied and creative program for young and old will be offered at all Kunstwerk sites! in the Limers.

Monday, August 2, 2021

10:30 am to 11:30 am – Speak, listen, read and write the German language in a fun way. For beginners and slightly advanced. Does erase Sie (ni)? Can you make yourself understood a little by our neighbors to the east, but do you realize that what you say is not always correct? Is a longer course right for you? Then this workshop is for you. Location: Turmac Cultuurfabriek / room 20. Prices: € 12.00 per person.

10:30 am to 11:30 am – Paint and draw a journey of discovery. From eight to twelve years old. Fancy an artistic experience that becomes a journey of discovery? Then register for this workshop. Location: Turmac Cultuurfabriek / room 21. Costs: € 10.00 per person, material included.

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Speak, listen, read and write the English language in a fun way. For beginners and slightly advanced. What do you know? Do you want to find out if a longer English course is right for you or do you want to know how much of your English language knowledge is left after you acquire it? So join us! In a fun way, you can find out what you want to learn or what you already know. Location: Turmac Cultuurfabriek / room 20. Prices: € 12.00 per person.

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Dj lesson – From eight to twelve years old. Get started with your own turntable to create and mix music. Location: Turmac Cultuurfabriek / room 20. Prices: € 9.00 per person.

