Dutch Grand Prix 2021: time, TV channel, live broadcast

After 35 years, the Dutch Grand Prix, held in Zandvoort, is finally back on the Formula 1 calendar.

The popularity of the sport in the Netherlands has grown at a rapid rate since the rise of the sport Max Verstappen In 2015, so much so that an agreement was reached in 2019 for the country to organize Formula 1 races again from 2020.

The Orange Army had to wait another year to host another home run because the global pandemic postponed last year’s event, but that wait is now finally over.

It also promises to be a great show as up to 70,000 fans can attend and watch Verstappen attempt to regain the championship lead.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix…

When is the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix?

Practice 1: Friday September 3 11:30 am-12:30pm (UK time 1030-1130)

Exercise 2: Friday September 3 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. UK time)

Third practice: Saturday 4 September 12:00 to 13:00 (UK time 11:00 to 12:00)

Qualifying: Saturday September 4 3:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. UK time)

Race: Sunday 5th September 1500 (UK time 1400)

Where will the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix take place?

Zandvoort is certainly not new to the Formula 1 world, having hosted a race for the first time in 1952 and having done so 29 more times before the Dutch Grand Prix was pulled from the calendar after the 1985 edition.

However, today’s track is slightly different from what pilots have raced in the past, with many changes being made before it returns.

The main factor is the introduction of tilt angles. Such banks, sloping 19 degrees twice that of the Indianapolis bank, are found at the corners of Hugenholtz Bend and Arie Luyendijk Bend, the latter being the latter in the fold.

In total, the Track of 4,252 km Features 13 turns, lots of drop-offs, and a number of high-speed sections, with each flaw potentially costly.

The chances of easy overtaking are rare and the drivers will have to take big risks if they pass in the race. Expect to see big moves.

Where can I watch the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix?

In the UK, Sky Sports pay TV broadcasts every training, qualifying and race session on its dedicated F1 channel. You can also access a live broadcast of their coverage through Now TV. Channel 4’s free broadcast will air highlights from the race this weekend.

F1 TV Pro viewers can follow all the action live from Zandvoort. Check if F1 TV Pro is available in your country.

Subscribers to the official F1 app will have access to live data during each session of the race weekend and radio commentary on race day.

PlanetF1 will provide live timing and expert commentary on every session, from the Friday morning FP1 to the Sunday afternoon race.

The Dutch Grand Prix will be televised live at the following outlets in other key markets:

United States: ESPN

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports

France: Canal +

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZNO

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Workforce

Japan: DAZN

What is the weather forecast for the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix?

Friday September 3 – 4 p.m., sunny periods

Saturday September 4 – 17c, sunny periods

Sunday September 5 – 19c, sunny quarters

Route to the Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort is a seaside resort located on the northwest coast of the Netherlands.

The nearest big city, train station and airport are Amsterdam, and it’s very easy to get there from the Dutch capital. That’s why it’s probably best to go there first if you’re traveling from another country by plane or train.

Since the two sites are only 15 miles long, it only takes 40 minutes to get from town to the trail, although the density of traffic can make the trip a bit longer on weekends.

Even without a car, reaching Zandvoort is not a problem. The train from central Amsterdam to Zandvoort aan Zee takes around half an hour, while bus 80 takes a little longer, i.e. 50 minutes if the traffic is not too bad.

Address: Circuit Park Zandvoort, Burgemeester van Alphenstraat 108, 2041 KP Zandvoort, The Netherlands.

Who are the drivers who won the Dutch Grand Prix?

June 23, 1963 ️ Jim Clark returns victorious after winning the Dutch Grand Prix by more than one lap 😮 One of the most amazing victories in the career of one of Formula 1’s greats# F1 #On this day pic.twitter.com/I6e5vTnUNP – Formula 1 (@ F1) 23 june 2020

A staple of the calendar from the early 1950s to the mid 1980s, many legendary drivers have tasted victory on Dutch soil.

The man who does it regularly is two-time world champion Jim Clark, who has been the four-time winning rider. In 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967.

Jackie Stewart and Niki Lauda have won Zandvoort three times, with the Scots dominating in the late 1960s and early 1970s and the Austrian winning in 1974, 1977 and 1985.

Alberto Ascari, Jack Brabham, James Hunt and Alain Prost have won twice and no driver has won the race once. Of course, that will change this year.

The last 10 Dutch Grand Prix winners are:

1985: Niki Lauda (Austria, McLaren).

1984: Alain Prost (McLaren, France).

1983: René Arnaud (France and Ferrari).

1982: Didier Pironi (France and Ferrari).

1981: Alain Prost (France and Renault).

1980: Nelson Piquet (Brazil and Brabham).

1979: Alan Jones (Williams Australia).

1978: Mario Andretti (VS, Lotus).

1977: Niki Lauda (Austria, Ferrari).

1976: James Hunt (Great Britain and McLaren).

What is the latest ranking of the F1 championship?

Championship drivers

Lewis hamilton – 202.5 points

Max Verstappen – 199.5 points

Lando Norris – 113 points

Valtteri Bottas – 108 points

Sergio Pérez – 104 points

Creators Championship

Mercedes – 310.5 points

Red Bull 303.5 points

Mclaren – 169 points

Ferrari – 165.5 points

The complete ranking of the F1 championship is here

Tire options at the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

Considering the high-speed sections and busy corners, it’s no surprise that Pirelli brought a set of heavier tires to the Dutch Grand Prix.

Compound C1 will be hard tire, C2 will be medium, and soft compound will be C3 rubber.

Considering the weather at the spa, which is not far from the trail, don’t be surprised to see medium or wet ones also in use.